Spiritual leader seeks apology from Kamal Haasan over Mahabharat remarks

Actor Kamal Haasan. (File Photo) Actor Kamal Haasan. (File Photo)

Pranavananda Swami of Basaveshwara Mutt in Karnataka today flayed actor Kamal Haasan for his alleged insulting remarks on ‘Mahabharat’ and demanded an apology from him.

“It is unbecoming of actor Kamal Haasan to hurt the sentiments of any religious community, including Christians and Muslims. He has been in the thick of controversies even in the past, and we demand he should apologise,” Parvananda Swami told PTI here.

In an interview to a Tamil TV channel, the actor while esponding to a question about violence against women, particularly in the film industry, had said in this country, people read even books like the epic Mahabharat, wherein ‘even a woman was pledged in gamble, as a bet,’ an apparent reference to Paanchali.

Pranavananda Swami said the actor had always been in news for “hurting” the sentiments of religious communities and threatened to take legal action if he did not apologise for the controversial remarks.

“He should apologise in next three days, or else he must face legal action,” he said.

A complaint has been filed against Kamal Hassan in a court in Tirunelveli District of Tamil Nadu by Hindu Makkal Katchi over his remarks about Mahabharatha.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now