Spiritual leader Amma gets Z security cover

Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi

The Home Ministry has accorded Z category security to spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, also known as Amma. A team of 40 specially trained CRPF commandos will ensure her safety at her ashram in Kerala’s Kollam district, officials said. The decision was taken after central security intelligence agencies submitted a report underlining a “high level” of threat to Amritanandamayi (64) in and around the ashram. They said a security survey of the Amritanandamayi Math in Vallikavu village had been undertaken.

Apart from the commandos, the spiritual leader will have two escort vehicles in her convoy when she travels. She is the second spiritual leader after Baba Ramdev to get Z-category cover.

The BJP has been making overtures to Amritanandamayi as part of its efforts to form a rainbow coalition of Hindu unity to defeat the Left in the state. Last year, BJP chief Amit Shah attended Amritanandamayi’s birthday celebrations at the Kollam mutt, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to her in a speech.

The Amritanandamayi group runs a number of educational institutions in the country and an international charity network in over 40 countries.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now