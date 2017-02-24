Spiritual heads, religious leaders to attend meet in Ajmer for peace conference

In the wake of the Islamic State attack on a shrine in interior Sind province, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Karachi, Pakistan, that killed dozens of worshippers and left hundreds of people wounded, the peace conference will deliberate on religious fanaticism. (AP Photo/Shakil Adil) In the wake of the Islamic State attack on a shrine in interior Sind province, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Karachi, Pakistan, that killed dozens of worshippers and left hundreds of people wounded, the peace conference will deliberate on religious fanaticism. (AP Photo/Shakil Adil)

Spiritual heads of various shrines and religious leaders from across the country will converge at the first ‘peace conference’ organised by Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chisty educational and charitable trust in Ajmer on March 5. Aimed at promoting peace, nationalism and religious harmony, the conference would be attended by religious heads of all the major shrines of the country including from Dargah Nizamuddin Aulia, Delhi and Maner Shrif, Bihar among others.

Hindu religious leaders have also been invited for the conference which will have different sessions with the agenda to promote nationalism and religious harmony among youth by the spiritual leaders, organisers of the event said. The speakers will discuss that what role can be played by the spiritual leaders to promote tolerance and spiritual insights aligned with the concept of nationalism, human rights and diversity.

“The role of the religious leaders in empowering society and women and promoting economic equality will also be taken up for the discussion in the conference,” Naseruddin Chishty, secretary of the trust, told PTI on Friday.

In the wake of the recent attack on a shrine in Pakistan which claimed more than 70 lives, the conference will also have deliberations against religious fanaticism.

“Sufi traditions and shrines have also been attacked in the recent years by Taliban and other extremist groups.

“How do we stand united in this struggle for universal humanity, protect the Sufi shrines and stop religious fanaticism will also be prominently discussed in the conference,” he said.

He added that the spiritual leaders can inspire the society to boycott anti-national elements and related activities which has penetrated into the society.