Spiritual circuits: Tourism ministry to ask states to speed up work

The Tourism Ministry will be asking state governments to expedite work on the development of spiritual circuits in several parts of the country.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the ministry to expedite development of the 13 proposed theme-based circuits so that they can be completed during the tenure of the current government, sources have said. A detailed presentation on the projects was made before the PM earlier this week, the sources added.

While the Centre will fund development of the spiritual circuits, the states governments concerned will be entrusted with their maintenance. Several state government have identified land for the circuits and sent a proposal to the government.

While two of the circuits are to come up in Kerala, one is to be developed in Manipur, two in Bihar, two in UP and one in Rajasthan.

According to sources, infrastructure such as access roads, solar lights on roads, signages, battery-operated vehicles, cafeteria, parikrama path, river banks, reception halls, changing rooms, parking and seating facilities are being developed at the spiritual circuits to aid tourist influx.

The state governments concerned will also be promoting tour packages. While no timeline as been set, sources said the Tourism Ministry released the first instalment of funds to the states towards the end of 2016 and has now started taking stock of the progress in work.

