Spirit of Assam Accord will not be diluted: Rajnath Singh to AASU

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the spirit of the 1985 Assam Accord would not be allowed to get diluted and the central government will do everything to protect the state’s indigenous people by completely sealing the Indo-Bangla border. The assurance was given at a tripartite meeting among the Centre, the state government and the All Assam Students’ Union. The Assam Accord was signed in 1985 in the presence of then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi between the central government and the AASU to end a six-year agitation in the state demanding detection and deportation of illegal Bangladeshi migrants.

Singh assured AASU representatives that the spirit of the Assam Accord would not be allowed to get diluted at any cost, an official statement said. The tripartite meeting, held after a gap of 12 years and attended by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, besides others, discussed threadbare various aspects of implementation of the accord. Singh told the meeting that the central and state governments are committed to a flawless updating exercise of the National Register of Citizens in Assam and to provide constitutional and economic safeguards to indigenous people.

“All issues raised by AASU will be discussed in detail and implemented in a time-bound manner. We are also mulling the option of a second line of defence along the border for strengthening border security and checking infiltration. Besides, erection of fences along Indo-Bangla border has begun,” the statement quoted Singh as saying. Sonowal said the meeting discussed in detail clause-wise time-bound implementation of the accord.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now