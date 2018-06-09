Spillage into Beas: CPCB report blames Chadha Sugars for lapses in storing excess molasses

The CPCB has also written a letter to Kahan Singh Pannu, Chairman, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on May 25, bringing these facts to his notice. (File) The CPCB has also written a letter to Kahan Singh Pannu, Chairman, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on May 25, bringing these facts to his notice. (File)

A team of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which carried out inspection at the Chadha Sugars and Industries Pvt Ltd in Kiri Afghana village in Gurdaspur district, has blamed the mill for not taking proper precautions in storing molasses in an open storage lagoon which was originally meant for storing the treated effluent from the sugar mill’s effluent treatment plant. Documents accessed by The Indian Express show that a team of officials of CPCB visited the site of the sugar mill on May 22 and 23 and found that apart from storing the molasses in the open storage lagoon, the mill also stored them in a temporary storage tank during “no demand time”.

Holding the sugar mill responsible for “improper precautionary measures” that resulted in discharge of molasses into the Beas river, the CPCB team found there was an excess generation of molasses by the sugar mill without corresponding storage facilities for the same. The CPCB documents show that the inspection took place in the immediate aftermath of the discharge of molasses into Beas river by Chadha Sugars and Industries Pvt Ltd on May 17. “A team of officials of CPCB which visited the site on May 22-23 has also verified that the excess molasses generated from the said unit was stored in two open brick lined tanks has leaked/overflowed into nearby drain which meets River Beas within 200 metres and has caused loss of aquatic life and ecology,” the document states.

The CPCB has also written a letter to Kahan Singh Pannu, Chairman, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on May 25, bringing these facts to his notice. The letter states that it has been observed and reported by many state pollution control boards that there has been surplus production of sugar cane in the present crushing season (20-30 per cent excess production has been reported by some sugar mills), which has also resulted in generation of molasses in excess quantities, which requires to be stored in an environmentally safe manner.

Issuing a notice to the PPCB, the CPCB has directed it to immediately take certain steps and submit a assessment report within 15 days. The steps are to be immediately taken to ensure that the molasses generated from sugar mills in Punjab are stored and handled in a environmentally sound manner and shall not result in environmental damage of the kind which happened in Gurdaspur district. The CPCB has also directed that the sugar mills shall ensure that the molasses generated by the unit are not leaked or discharged into surface water bodies and shall be stored in proper tanks meant for the purpose. Molasses stored in temporary storage tanks should be properly utilised before the approaching monsoon season. “The sugar mills shall explore the utilisation of molasses by other distilleries within the state or in nearby state and legal formalities, if any, for such interstate movement shall be facilitated on the request of the sugar mills,” the CPCB letter states.

The PPCB has also been asked to provide an assessment of available storage facilities of molasses in Punjab within 15 days and also analyse the preparedness of all stakeholders concerned in dealing with such discharge in future. The Indian Express had earlier reported that Chadha Sugars had failed to comply with the direction to install online emission and effluent monitoring system in 2015 and that the CPCB had issued directions in 2016, to close down two units located in district Gurdaspur until they installed online monitoring devices and provided the required connectivity to CPCB.

