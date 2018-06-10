Spillage in Beas: PPCB chief visits Ground Zero, asks sugar mill to build wall on drain

Dead fish found in Beas River. (Express Photo) Dead fish found in Beas River. (Express Photo)

Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) Chairman K S Pannu on Saturday visited Chadha Sugar Mills at village Kiri Afgana in Gurdaspur, where the incident of molasses spilling into river Beas took place last month. In a press note, PPCB said Pannu took stock of the prevailing situation of river Beas in terms of aquatic wild life rejuvenation along with officials and experts.

“It was decided that the retaining wall between Kahnuwan swamp drain and the factory will be built up by the factory management, which shall be designed by PWD(B&R) department. This will stop any kind of flow accidentally or intentionally into the Kahnuwan swamp drain,” the release quoted Pannu as saying. It was also decided to release fish into Beas under expert guidance to augment the fish density in the river, the release said.

“The irrigation department shall be requested to release more water from Pong Dam in river Beas in the coming days so that more aquatic life from the mother source could flow to the affected parts of the river,” the release quoted Pannu as saying.

