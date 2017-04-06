‘Spike in number of RTI applications rejected by authorities’

The number of RTI applications rejected by public authorities increased to 64,666 in 2015-16 as compared to 60,127 such applications in 2013-14, the Centre said.

In a written response in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Perosnnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh presented year-wise data of the ‘received and rejected’ RTI applications, as intimated by the Central Information Commission to the government.

It shows in 2013-14, 60,127 RTI applications were rejected, while the number increased to 63,551 in 2014-15 and 64,666 in 2015-16. “The number of RTI applications received by various authorities also increased in the period,” Singh said. The data shows 8.34 lakh applications were received in 2013-14. The number decreased to 7.55 lakh in 2014-15 and then increased to 9.77 lakh in 2015-16.

“The government has issued instructions to all ministries and departments from time to time impressing upon public authorities to disclose maximum information proactively under Section 4 of the RTI Act, thus reducing the need for filing RTI applications by the citizens,” Singh said.

The minister added that only 12 seats are vacant in the Central Information Commission (CIC) as 148 of the 160 sanctioned posts have been filled up either by regular staff or contractual and out-sourced staff.

