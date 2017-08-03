Spike in J&K violence in 1st half of year’

The Ministry of Home Affairs said Wednesday that 109 militants have been killed in the first seven months of 2017. In a statement in Rajya Sabha, MoS (Home) Hansraj Ahir said 184 incidents of violence were reported from Jammu and Kashmir till the end of July 2017.

There were 155 incidents last year during the same period. Violence has risen successively in the past three years with 222 incidents in 2014, 208 in 2015 and 322 in 2016. Killings of civilians, security forces and militants too have increased. The number of militants killed was 150 last year, before reaching 109 until end-July this year. According to the MHA, 15 civilian deaths were reported last year; this year until July 19 civilians have been killed, besides 38 security personnel.

In reply to another question, Ahir said demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes had a “significant positive impact” on most “theatres of violence” in the country, including on stone-pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. Ahir said that since illegally held cash forms a major chunk of terror funding, the Centre’s decision on demonetisation made most of the cash held by terrorists worthless. He said demonetisation instantly extinguished Pakistan-printed fake Indian currency notes and also adversely affected the hawala operators.

“As per reports of agencies, the demonetisation of bank notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations resulted in significant positive impact on most theatres of violence in the country including stone-pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir,” the minister said. Ahir said that after demonetisation, Maoists tried to minimise their losses by getting their money deposited in the accounts of sympathisers or those of villagers through coercion.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App