Spike in home attacks, J&K policemen told to stay away for now

In Hajipora village, suspected militants barged into the house of a policeman, assaulted him and broke the windowpanes of the building. (Representational) In Hajipora village, suspected militants barged into the house of a policeman, assaulted him and broke the windowpanes of the building. (Representational)

WITH MILITANTS continuing to target the houses of policemen in the Valley — two more attacks were reported Saturday night — J&K Police have asked their men to stop visiting their homes “for the next few months”, especially in south Kashmir. “Police personnel, especially from south Kashmir, are advised to exercise extreme caution while visiting their homes. They should preferably avoid visiting their homes for the next few months,” states a communication sent to all officers from the J&K DGP’s office Sunday.

On March 30, The Indian Express reported on how militants had barged into the houses of at least five police officers in south and central Kashmir that month, threatened their family members, damaged household items and warned them to quit the force or face the consequences.

In the latest incidents, suspected militants barged into the homes of two policemen in south Kashmir’s Shopian district and asked them to leave their jobs.

In Hajipora village, suspected militants barged into the house of a policeman, assaulted him and broke the windowpanes of the building. They also asked the policeman to announce his resignation from the loudspeaker of the local mosque, said sources.

At Meldoora village, masked militants barged into the home of another policeman and ransacked his house. The policeman was not home at the time but the militants asked his family to tell him to quit his job.

“…Their (police personnel) personal security is of paramount importance,” states the police advisory.

Describing the advisory as a “matter most urgent”, the DGP’s office has also directed all officers to brief their colleagues about it. “All the unit heads are directed to brief their officers and men regarding this impending threat and ensure that the life and property of police personnel is well secured,” states the advisory.

Confiming that the advisory was issued, DGP S P Vaid told The Indian Express: “Why not take precautions? If terrorists are targetting policemen, why should they not take precautions?”

Last year, during the unrest in the Valley following the killing of militant Burhan Wani, posters had surfaced against some police officers in their home localities with messages asking them to stop “troubling” those taking part in or spearheading the protests.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now