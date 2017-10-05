‘Spike in heroin smuggling bid on Indo-Pak border in Abohar sector’

The change is also being attributed to the heightened alert along the border in Amritsar and Gurdaspur sectors where the riverine gaps have been plugged by the BSF (Google Maps) The change is also being attributed to the heightened alert along the border in Amritsar and Gurdaspur sectors where the riverine gaps have been plugged by the BSF (Google Maps)

A change in the pattern of smuggling of drugs from across the International Border (IB) with Pakistan has come to light in Punjab, with the bulk of seizures of heroin now being made by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Abohar sector in southern part of the state.

A senior BSF official in the Punjab Frontier Headquarters in Jalandhar said the focus of the Pakistan-based drugs smugglers was now the border located along Abohar sector, where very heavy seizures have been made in the past two months. “All of a sudden, there has been a drop in the activity of smugglers along the border in Amritsar and Gurdaspur sectors and their efforts to smuggle drugs from elsewhere seem to have increased,” the official, not willing to be named, said.

The change is also being attributed to the heightened alert along the border in Amritsar and Gurdaspur sectors where the riverine gaps have been plugged by the BSF after the Dinanagar and Pathankot terror attacks. Due to the challenges of terrain in these areas, as also due to their proximity to Lahore, a known hub of Pakistani drug smugglers, these sectors have always been the chosen smuggling routes.

On September 20, two Pakistani intruders carrying automatic weapons and 4 kg heroin were shot dead in Ajnala sector near Amritsar while they were trying to smuggle drugs into India. In a surprising move, for the first time in many years, the Pakistan Rangers acknowledged the identities of the two dead smugglers and accepted their bodies.

Data accessed by The Indian Express showed maximum smuggling activity was now being noticed in the Border Out Posts (BOPs) of the BSF in Abohar as well as Ferozepur sectors and this was reflected by the seizure of Heroin made in these areas.

On August 30, seizure of approximately 10.74 kgs of contraband suspected to be heroin was made by BSF in the area of BOP Shamaske in Abohar sector. This was followed by another heavy seizure of Heroin on September 18 when 11 kgs of heroin along with four Pakistani mobile SIM cards was made near BOP Dona Raja Deena Nath in the same sector. Another seizure of 1.1 Kg of heroin was made on the same day at BOP Jodhawala in Abohar sector. Yet another attempt to smuggle heroin was made in Abohar sector as recently as October 3 when, in a joint operation by the Counter Intelligence staff of the Punjab Police and the BSF one packet of heroin was recovered near BOP Ghazniwala. Similar seizures have also been made from various BOPs located in Ferozepur sector along the Indo-Pak border.

