SpiceJet sponsors Khel Yatra for underprivileged children

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Sunday unveiled ‘Khel Yatra’ for the underprivileged children in Delhi as its chief sponsor.

An inter-school 100 meter athletic competition Khel Yatra is a special initiative supported by the airline to identify and appreciate young budding talents from the underprivileged sections of the society.

The competition was conceptualised and organised by two Gurgaon-based students Joya Kapoor and Maria Serrato of The American Embassy School.

Amit Khanna, a former 100m track champion, was invited as the chief guest while Ajay Singh – CMD, SpiceJet was the special guest at the event.

The programme was backed by more than 11 NGO’s including — Udayan Care, Nu Life, Saksham, Shrishti, Naya Savera, Nai Disha, Vidya School and Divine Youth Foundation among others.

The competition organised at Thyagaraj Stadium witnessed a joyful audience cheering over 156 participants.

The tournament enticed the budding participants with some very exciting prizes wherein the first prize was a round trip air tickets within India, Courtesy SpiceJet, the chief sponsor.

