SpiceJet flight hits runway lights in Bengaluru

A Bombardier Q400 turboprop aircraft, which was being operated by SpiceJet and took off from Hyderabad, damaged some runway lights during landing in Bengaluru on Friday. The runway was shut temporarily and at least 13 flights to Kempegowda International Airport were diverted to other cities due to the incident.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said, “During landing roll , the aircraft veered to the left and was aligned to the central line by the pilot. It taxied normally to the bay. All the passengers and baggage deplaned in normal manner. There was no damage to the aircraft, however four runway lights got damaged. The runway is operational.” Electrical engineers at the airport were deployed to make the runway serviceable again. ens economic bureau

