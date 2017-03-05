SpiceJet flight diverted due to foul smell from lavatory

Airlines like SpiceJet are offering tickets at prices as low as Rs 888 during the festive period. (Source: File photo) Airlines like SpiceJet are offering tickets at prices as low as Rs 888 during the festive period. (Source: File photo)

A city-bound SpiceJet flight from Bengaluru was today diverted to Hyderabad due to “extremely pungent” smell in the cockpit emanating from the front lavatory of the aircraft. There were 184 passengers and four infants on board the Boeing 737 plane when the pilot decided to make an unscheduled landing at Hyderabad airport.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“Spicejet aircraft, operating flight SG 192 from Bengaluru to Delhi, had to be diverted to Hyderabad due very foul smell from forward lavatory coming into the cockpit,” an airline spokesperson said. However, the spokesperson did not specify the reason for the foul smell.

At Hyderabad, the lavatory and cockpit were cleaned thoroughly and ventilated before the flight took off for Delhi after a delay of almost an hour, the airline said.