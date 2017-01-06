SpiceJet denies reports of Bengaluru-Delhi flight making emergency landing

Representational image. Representational image.

SpiceJet airlines has strongly denied reports suggesting that its flight SG 136 from Bangalore to Delhi made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Friday morning, the news agency Reuters reported. The airlines officials said that the crew of SG 136, following the procedure, informed the ATC of the technical problem, but at no no stage a request was made by the crew for emergency or priority landing.

The airlines also said that ATC was constantly kept in loop by the crew after the flight suffered a hydraulic failure. Informing that all 176 passengers including the staff on board are safe, the airlines said that the aircraft made an uneventful landing at the Delhi airport.

Reports came in early morning on Friday that the SpiceJet flight SG 136 had to make an emergency landing following a technical disturbance with the aircraft. “SpiceJet flight SG 136, Bengaluru to Delhi, experienced, during cruise, partial hydraulic failure due to loss of hydraulic fluid,” a statement from the airline said.

