Spell out stand on Metro 3, court tells Ministry of Environment and Forests

The Bombay High Court Monday asked the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to clarify its stand on the clearances required for the construction of Metro-III.

The court held that the ministry that is supposed to protect the environment did not seem bothered about it, as it is yet to submit its position on the matter. The court has now directed the Additional Solicitor General to appear in the case.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing two petitions, one by Pervin Jehangir challenging the legality of the metro construction, and another by Nina Verma against cutting of trees in Churchgate, Hutatma Chowk and Cuffe Parade.

Appearing for Verma, senior counsel Janak Dwarkadas pointed out that the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority had given permission to carry out the construction work, but for such big projects, permission was required from the MoEF and not from the state authority. He further pointed out that the ministry had earlier rejected permission for construction of the station along this stretch.

The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority has also been asked to be made a party in the matter.

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now