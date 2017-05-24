Speed governors in kaali-peelis: State transport department mulls relaxing deadline till June 30

The state transport department is considering relaxing the deadline for kaali-peelis (black and yellow) and tourist cabs to install speed governors till June 30. The extension of time would help in meeting the shortage of certified governors in the market and allow drivers to renew the fitness certificates of their vehicles. Last week, the government had made it compulsory for all taxis and tourist cabs to install speed governors to restrict their speed to 80 kmph. The taxi unions had demanded more time for the installation of the devices due to the unavailability of governors in the market.

“None of our taxis could install any speed governor as there were none available in the market. The department asks for a speed-governor certified by Automotive Research Association of India company only. Also, the present speed-governors that are available restrict our speed to 60 kmph than the prescribed 80 kmph,” A L Quadros, leader of the largest taxi union, said.

“Our operations were getting affected without any fault of ours. Our petition to bring a stay on installing governors in cabs would be heard tomorrow by the Bombay High Court,” Quadros added.

“The deadline is just to make more speed governors available in the market. We will also list other guidelines for vehicle owners which need to install the governors by tomorrow,” a senior state transport official said.

