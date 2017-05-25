Speed governors: HC says Vehicles can barely cross 50 kmph

Hearing plea filed by Mumbai Taximen Union against speed-governors, the Bombay High Court said Mumbai traffic barely allows vehicles to go beyond 50 kmph. “The traffic in Mumbai is such that it anyway does not permit vehicles to move beyond 50kmph. The restriction is still at 80kmph,” said the court.

The vacation bench of Justices P D Naik and M S Karnik was hearing the petition against the transport department’s decision to restrict the speed of taxis to 80 kmph. The petition is also against installing speed governors.

A L Quadros, leader of the union, had said they had not been able to install the governors in the taxis due to non availability and as the current ones restrict the speed till 60kmph.

