Speculation Talk: Chhotu Vasava skips event, so do Congress leaders

JD(U) faction leader Chhotu Vasava, whose impending alliance with the Congress ahead of the polls is seen as a major boost to the party’s chances in the state, on Monday skipped a Sneh Milan event in Vadodara. Vasasva’s son Mahesh and other leaders of Bhilistan Tiger Sena (BTS) -a tribal outfit run by him — however, attended the event and urged the people to exercise their right to vote to “preserve their (tribal) legacy and culture”.

Vasava had actively shared posters of the event on his Facebook account, tagging several district Congress leaders. With Vasava making a no-show at the event, local Congress leaders also skipped the event. However, led by Mahesh, the JD(U) and BTS claimed that several volunteers of the local unit of the Aam Aadmi Party had joined the party fold at the event. Chhotu Vasava could not be reached for a comment regarding his absence from the Sneh Milan.

At a time when much speculation surrounds the possible alliance between Vasava and the Congress in the state, Vasava’s son Mahesh said that the situation required them to support the “lesser evil”. “My father has always stood for democracy and justice. He has been a tribal leader and won elections since before being part of any party. Therefore, he does not need a political brand to win an election. Right now, the need of the hour is to throw the BJP out of power in Gujarat, and so, we have to make the obvious choice of supporting the Congress. In reality, both the parties —Congress and BJP— are thugs. But, Congress is the lesser evil. We can always decide about the future later,” said Mahesh.

Mahesh said that under the BJP in the state, the tribal pride had been hurt on many occasions. “The BJP is a party that believes in Brahmanvaad. They do not understand tribal culture. For instance, their stand on closure of APMC animal haats in tribal areas is most pathetic. We are tribals, we are an integral part of the society, the state. Yes, we eat chicken and other meat, and those with the ‘Brahmin’ ideology do not identify with this culture. So, our fight is to preserve our tribal legacy,” he added.

Mahesh said that the recent alliance announced between the JD(U) and the NCP has now been scrapped. “The NCP is not a party with great integrity, it showed during the Rajya Sabha elections. My father voted for Ahmed Patel because he wanted to protect the democratic set up in the country. So, the alliance with the NCP is out of question.” He added that talks were on with the Congress to discuss a seat-sharing formula in the state. We are looking at getting a chunk of seats in our stronghold tribal areas.

