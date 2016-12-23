Speculation rife as Centre discusses names for Najeeb Jung successor as Delhi L-G

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung comes out of PMO (South block) after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday (PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung comes out of PMO (South block) after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday (PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla)

After the surprise resignation of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung Thursday, the Centre is reportedly mulling a number of options on his successor. Multiple media reports cited the names of former home secretary Anil Baijal and retired IAS officer KJ Alphons Kannanthanam as among the front-runners for the post. Baijal served as the home secretary during the previous NDA term of AB Vajpayee and was also the vice-chairman of Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Kannanthanam, a former IAS officer from Kerala, is a national executive member of the BJP and was known as the ‘demolition man’ during his term as DDA commissioner when he struck down a large number of illegal buildings. Kannanthanam was earlier being considered for the post of Chandigarh administrator.

Jung, who presided over Delhi as the Lieutenant Governor for over three years, had 18 months left in his term. After his surprise resignation Thursday, his office said Jung would be returning to academia, his first love. Jung had a bitter and acrimonious relationship with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over matters of appointment of bureaucrats and effecting new legislation.

After meeting earlier with Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Jung held a meeting with prime minister Narendra Modi today. Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi had told The Indian Express that when he met Jung two days ago, the latter did not give any indication of his intent to resign. Jung’s resignation will be placed before president Pranab Mukherjee who will act on the advice of the council of ministers.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd