Spectacle at Ayodhya: Yatra, laser show mark Diwali eve

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik with artistes dressed up as Ram, Sita and Laxman in Ayodhya on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik with artistes dressed up as Ram, Sita and Laxman in Ayodhya on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Ayodhya on Wednesday witnessed a grand Diwali celebration, marked by the presence of a number of ministers from the Yogi Adityanath government. The celebration — named Deepotsav— began in morning with a ‘mokshdaini heritage walk’ for tourists by officials from the Tourism department. They started the walk from Kanchan Bhawan and culminated at Nageshwarnath temple after visiting places like Siyaram Qila, Satguru Sadan, Laxman Qila, Sahastra Dhara, Sheshawatar temple, Udasin Akhara and Swarg Dwar.

Later, a shobha yatra from Saket College campus showcased different chapters of the epic Ramayan – Ram Janma, Dhanush Bhang, Ram Vivah, Sita Haran, war between Ram and Raavan and arrival of Ram to Ayodhya by Pushpak Vimaan – on 11 tableaus. That shobha yatra passed through the main road and reached Ram Katha park, the venue for the main programme. Heavy security measures were deployed to prevent any untoward incident in the sensitive town.

At around 4 pm, actors dressed as Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman landed at a helipad near the park and were welcomed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Ram Naik, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma and Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi. The CM and Governor walked with them to a stage near the park where they were joined by members of state cabinet and Union Ministers Mahesh Sharma and K J Alphons. Prominent saints from Ayodhya, including head of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Nritya Gopal Das, were present at the occasion. Also Read | Working on Ram Rajya: Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya

The dignitaries on the stage welcomed the characters and performed aarti. The moment was marked with slogans of “Jai Shree Ram” from the crowd. At that moment, another helicopter showered flowers on the venue twice. The government on the occasion, laid foundation of various infrastructure projects of Rs 133 crore for Ayodhya. CM also distributed certificates to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and other schemes.

After addressing the gathering present in the compound of park, CM and Governor moved for Saryu Aarti and to visit Ram ki Paidi where around 1.71 lakh earthen lamps were lit with participation of NCC cadets, scouts and students and other social organisations, attempting at a world record.

Also, events from the Ramayan were displayed during a laser show. International artistes performed the Ram Leela at the park, watched by the chief minister. Speaking to the media after that, the CM said that Diwali will be celebrated at more grand scale in future.

