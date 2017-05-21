Specialists to treat patients at civil hospitals: Punjab minister

Specialist and super-specialist doctors from leading medical institutions will treat patients in government and civil hospitals at least once a week, Punjab minister Brahm Mohindra said today. The Health and Medical Education minister made the announcement after holding meetings with the managements of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana and Christian Medical College (CMC), Ludhiana.

He asked the hospitals to spare specialist and super-specialist doctors, at least once a week, to treat patients coming to government hospitals.

The minister said super specialists from the departments of cardiology, neurology, oncology, endocrinology, gastroenterology and others will be available in the civil hospitals.

“While the programme will start from Ludhiana, it will be extended all over the state,” he said.

Mohindra noted that as part of the government’s agenda to provide affordable medical treatment to common people, he had been working out arrangements with leading medical institutions across the state to spare their specialist and super-specialist doctors for government hospitals.

“The programme is likely to be launched in the month of June,” he added.

