Special task force for women safety reconstituted : Delhi High Court

A special task force (STF) for women safety has been reconstituted under the Chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal with his approval, the Delhi government’s Home Department has said in a communication sent to the Delhi High Court. The decision to reconstitute the 12-member task force was taken on January 17 pursuant to the High Court’s December 21, 2016 order asking the LG’s office to apprise it whether any special task force (STF) on women’s safety was in place in the national capital, sources said.

The letter dated January 20 of the Home Department would be placed before the bench which is hearing a PIL initiated on its own after the December 16, 2012 gangrape case, in which it has been giving directions from time to time with regard to improving crime investigation and protection of women in Delhi. The direction regarding the STF was issued when on the last date of hearing, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal expressed doubts over the existence of the task force, claiming that the LG had not called a meeting with regard to the safety of women in the national capital in last one year.

The task force was established in 2013 following the December 16, 2012 murder and gangrape of a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus here. It was disbanded last year.