Chandrababu Naidu fast LIVE UPDATES: No birthday cake for TDP chief as he strikes against Centre’s ‘injustice’ to Andhra
Chandrababu Naidu fast LIVE UPDATES: The TDP chief had also said that there has been an unprecedented development in the state in the last four years but they could not proportionately register it among the public.
Special status to Andhra Pradesh LIVE UPDATES: CM Chandrababu Naidu on a one-day hunger strike against ‘Centre’s non-cooperation with the state’ in Vijaywada. (ANI photo)
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu is observing a one-day hunger strike on Friday in Vijayawada to protest against the ‘Centre’s non-cooperation with the state’. Naidu’s Cabinet colleagues, party legislators and cadre, whom he had directed earlier to accompany him, are also observing the hunger strike.
The strike is for pressuring the Centre to grant the Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, which was denied as promised during state bifurcation. Addressing the TDP coordination committee meeting earlier this week, Naidu had asked 13 ministers to lead the protest in each district and the remaining nine ministers to sit on fast along with him.
Naidu, who turns 67 today, had also directed the party leaders to organise bicycle rallies in all constituencies from April 21 to highlight his government’s ‘victories.’ Public meetings should be held in all constituency headquarters, he had said.
On Monday, Andhra Pradesh Pratyeka Hoda Saadhana Samiti had called for a statewide bandh on the same issue, which was supported by most of the Opposition parties including YSR Congress (YSRC), Congress and Left parties. The ruling TDP had opposed it saying bandhs hamper development of the state.
Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. (Reuters/Files)
Naidu recently snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "The only reason why I tied up with the BJP was that Andhra Pradesh wasn’t done justice during the bifurcation. The people have punished the Congress for that. They hoped the BJP would do justice. If I had reacted in a hurry, people wouldn’t have accepted it. My nature is to compromise and get things done for the state. It’s not that I have kept quiet during the four years. I have come here 29 times — I met the Prime Minister, all other ministers and the Finance Minister. Every time, they cited elections — be it in Bihar, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh or Gujarat," he had said in an interview to The Indian Express.
He had also said, "They would explain this over a (cup of) coffee. At the same time, I did not want to deviate my energy and resources from the state’s issues also — it was a new state and it had its own issues. I worked hard and made a double-digit growth for the state possible. But even in the last Budget, the central government repeated the injustice. They said the 14th Finance Commission had done away with the special status, but the chairman and member of the committee denied it, saying their duty was the devolution of finance resources between the states and the Centre. Then they promised the Centre would give equal amount of funds. They talked about externally-aided projects (EAP) but no memo was issued. Then they said it will be given through banks and asked me to form SPVs. I asked for special status and they are offering me special purpose vehicle… I am a chief minister for nine years of combined Andhra Pradesh and I was responsible for the formation of NDA-I, United Front. You kept me waiting and gave similar benefits to 11 states. You wanted to make me a fool. What was your intention and hidden agenda?" Read more
TDP MPs, earlier this month, staged a protest in Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan’s chambers but were removed by security marshalls later in the evening. Five MPs of YSR Congress, who was also supporting the cause, announced their resignation from the Lower House on Friday to protest against the NDA government’s ‘failure’ in the case.
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu had earlier also directed his MPs to approach President Ram Nath Kovind regarding the Centre’s refusal to grant the state special status.
Naidu says, “There has been an unprecedented development in the state in the last four years but we could not proportionately register it among the public.” The TDP supremo dubbed the opposition YSR Congress a ‘fake’ party. “Fake photos, fake videos, fake propaganda… their politics itself is fake,” he remarked, referring to a video reportedly circulated in social media over a police lathicharge.
The Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Centre have been at the loggerheads ever since the announcement of 2018-19 Union Budget.The TDP alleged that the Centre ignored the demand of 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh in the budget, while the latter brushed aside the charges.
Naidu also observed fast for 8 days in December 2011 demanding solution for farmers in distress. He observed dharna for rightful share of Krishna rivers waters and against illegal construction of Babli project in neighbouring Maharashtra for which he was detained by police.
This is the fourth time that Chandrababu Naidu is staging a protest albeit the first time as CM. During the Y S Rajasekhara Reddy rule, he staged protests and toured the state under the banner of ``Rytu Kosam’’ due to shortage of fertilizers.
While over 1,500 people gathered at the stadium in support of Naidu, folk artists sang songs in support of SCS. Hundreds of TDP workers and people from neighbouring constituencies were being brought to the venue in buses hired by TDP leaders.
At the Indira Gandhi stadium, Naidu, clad in new khadi clothes and wearing a khadi garland, began the fast by paying tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar. A huge stage had been erected where Naidu and other leaders are sitting on the fast.
Many MLAs and MLCs have undertaken a one-day fast in their respective constituencies. State Assembly Speaker Dr K Sivaprasada Rao who was in the hospital, defied doctor’s advice for bed rest and moved to a protest camp at Narsaraopet in his constituency Sattenpally where he is observing the one-day fast.
A large number of people were thronging the venue to wish the CM and express solidarity. Film stars, prominent advocates, doctors and businessmen lined up to wish the CM who is fasting from 7 am to 7 pm. "Dharma Porata Deeksha is for seeking SCS and fulfillment of promises made during state bifurcation. There is no sign of cooperation from the Central Government on this issue,’’ Naidu said.
Naidu started the 'Dharma Porata Deeksha’’ on his birthday at the Indira Gandhi stadium at Vijayawada, and was joined by several MPs, MLAs, and Telugu Desam Party workers and leaders.
Chandrababu Naidu offered floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Portion Sriramulu, Jyothi Rao Phule before beginning his fast. (ANI photo)
Welcome to our Live blog. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is observing a one-day hunger strike in Vijayawada to protest against the ‘Centre’s injustice to the state’. Follow to get the latest updates.