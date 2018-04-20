Chandrababu Naidu fast LIVE UPDATES: No birthday cake for TDP chief as he strikes against Centre’s ‘injustice’ to Andhra

Special status to Andhra Pradesh LIVE UPDATES: CM Chandrababu Naidu on a one-day hunger strike against ‘Centre’s non-cooperation with the state’ in Vijaywada. (ANI photo) Special status to Andhra Pradesh LIVE UPDATES: CM Chandrababu Naidu on a one-day hunger strike against ‘Centre’s non-cooperation with the state’ in Vijaywada. (ANI photo)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu is observing a one-day hunger strike on Friday in Vijayawada to protest against the ‘Centre’s non-cooperation with the state’. Naidu’s Cabinet colleagues, party legislators and cadre, whom he had directed earlier to accompany him, are also observing the hunger strike.

The strike is for pressuring the Centre to grant the Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, which was denied as promised during state bifurcation. Addressing the TDP coordination committee meeting earlier this week, Naidu had asked 13 ministers to lead the protest in each district and the remaining nine ministers to sit on fast along with him.

Naidu, who turns 67 today, had also directed the party leaders to organise bicycle rallies in all constituencies from April 21 to highlight his government’s ‘victories.’ Public meetings should be held in all constituency headquarters, he had said.

On Monday, Andhra Pradesh Pratyeka Hoda Saadhana Samiti had called for a statewide bandh on the same issue, which was supported by most of the Opposition parties including YSR Congress (YSRC), Congress and Left parties. The ruling TDP had opposed it saying bandhs hamper development of the state.