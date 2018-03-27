Special status demand: Chandrababu Naidu to meet Andhra leaders today

The parties may also decide to pass a resolution in Assembly, demanding special category status. The parties may also decide to pass a resolution in Assembly, demanding special category status.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will hold a meeting with representatives of all political parties in the state at Amaravati on Tuesday to decide the future course of action on the demand for special category status.

Naidu may also ask all 15 Telugu Desam Party MPs to resign right away so as to not lose the initiative to YSRCP.

During a meeting with party MPs Monday, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy hinted that they should be ready to resign soon — probably on Tuesday if Parliament is adjourned sine die or after Budget Session concludes — in protest against Parliament not taking up the no-confidence motion given by YSRCP and not granting special status to Andhra Pradesh.

YSRCP, Congress, Left parties and Jana Sena Party of actor-turned-politician K Pavan Kalyan are likely to declare support to TDP in whatever action is decided upon.

Sources said the meeting will help all parties get together to coordinate their protest to make an impact on the Centre.

The parties may also decide to pass a resolution in Assembly, demanding special category status.

The YSCRP stance, meanwhile, is putting pressure on TDP. YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy said, “We want that all 25 MPs from AP resign together so that Parliament is forced to react to our demand.’’

On March 8, TDP’s two ministers in Centre P Ashok Gajapati Raju and Y Satyanarayana Chowdary resigned and the party left NDA on March 15.

A TDP leader said, “We cannot let Jagan and YSRCP take the initiative. TDP MPs may have to resign before YSRCP MPs. The question is when to do it. We may get some clarity in Tuesday’s meeting.’’

Jagan Monday held a meeting with party MPs in Guntur. YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy said,

“Our president has directed us to submit resignations immediately after House is adjourned sine die. The decision was taken in wake of rapidly changing political developments and the possibility of Parliament session being shortened,” he said.

“Naidu has been toeing the line of our leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and it would be better if TDP MPs join us in resignations. This will send a strong message.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App