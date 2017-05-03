Special session of Haryana Assembly on May 4 to discuss GST Bill

The other Bills that are likely to be introduced in the Vidhan Sabha include Gurugram Metropolitan Authority Bill, 2017 and Gurugram University Bill, 2017. (File Photo) The other Bills that are likely to be introduced in the Vidhan Sabha include Gurugram Metropolitan Authority Bill, 2017 and Gurugram University Bill, 2017. (File Photo)

During the one-day special session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha scheduled for May 4, six bills, including the State Goods and Services Bill 2017, are likely to be taken up.

While concerns are being expressed by Congress about how it will impact revenue of Haryana and whether it will be more cumbersome than the current tax regime, the BJP government says it will prove beneficial for Haryana’s economy. Further, the projections for the financial year 2017-18 were made keeping the implementation of GST in view.

All India Congress Committee communications in-charge and Kaithal MLA Randeep Surjewala said the Congress brought GST and advocated it as a growth driver and a game changer. “While contours and details are yet to come out, prima facie as they are saying you have to fill 36 forms to be GST compliant, if tax rates are going to be in the range of 18-40 per cent giving rise to runaway inflation and if tax compliance is going to become more difficult then everybody needs to ponder over the utility as well as loss to certain states like Haryana that will happen,” he said. Surjewala said the manufacturing states may initially suffer some losses but on the insistence of the Congress, a five-year window has been set where losses suffered by any state will be recouped.

Haryana Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu said he was surprised that the Congress that initiated GST was expressing concerns. “Where Haryana is concerned, it has been a industrial economy that has benefited from VAT regime. With the introduction of GST also, we hope to retain our economic position and our revenues by virtue of the fact that we have a robust and resilient economy and we have high per capita income in the state,” he said. The minister said Haryana’s overall consumption would ensure revenue security.

The other Bills that are likely to be introduced in the Vidhan Sabha include Gurugram Metropolitan Authority Bill, 2017 and Gurugram University Bill, 2017. Further, amendment bills to change names of horticulture universities will be taken up.

Cabinet meets at Surajkund

During the informal meeting of the Haryana Cabinet held at Surajkund Tuesday, discussion was held on completing work on the announcements made by CM Manohar Lal Khattar and other ministers. Ministers were asked by the CM to hold regular interactions with party workers and residents of the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now