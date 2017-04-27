Special session of Gujarat assembly on May 9 to pass GST Bill

The Gujarat government will hold a special one-day session of the state assembly on May 9 to ratify the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill, 2017, a state minister said today. “Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has decided to call a one-day session of Gujarat assembly on May 9 to discuss and pass the GST Bill,” Minister of State for Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs, Pradeepsinh Jadeja, said.

“To implement the GST in the state from July 1, we have decided to call this special session to pass the Bill,” the minister added. As the budget session of the state assembly held in February-March (this year), was not pronounced as concluded by the Speaker, this special sitting would be considered as a continuation of the budget session, he said in a statement.

On April 6, the parliament passed four legislations to pave the way for roll out GST from July.

