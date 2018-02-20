Special prayers in Goa temples for CM Manohar Parrikar’s health

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey

Special prayers are being held in several temples across Goa for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is currently undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital. Parrikar is being treated at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for pancreatitis since February 15. Shree Maruti temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman in Dhavem village in Sattari taluka, 45 km from Panaji, was perhaps the first to perform a puja, wherein hundreds of villagers have begun reciting the ‘Mahamrutyujay Mantra Jap’, a prayer from the Rigveda.

“We have begun reciting the mantra, which will continue for two days. We will continuously chant the mantra seeking God’s blessing for the health of our chief minister,” villager Rama Marathe, who is taking part in the recitation of the prayer, said. “We are sure that Parrikar will be back in the state soon as we need him. He is a chief minister, who is connected to the masses. He has touched the life of every person in the state,” he said.

Parrikar had visited Valpoi, a town near Dhavem village, during the Valpoi by-election held last year, which was won by BJP candidate Vishwajit Rane. In Vasco town, 40 km from here, United Taximen Association, a union of the black-yellow taxi operators working at Dabolim airport, held a puja at the Shree Damodar temple for Parrikar’s recovery.

Association president Sanjay Naik said nearly 400 people took part in the puja, which is currently underway. South Goa Member of Parliament and BJP leader Narendra Sawaikar and two of his party legislators — Carlose Almeida and Milind Naik — are also present at the temple. Meanwhile, BJP’s Goa and Mumbai unit will hold a special puja at a Ganesh temple in Thane district in Maharashtra for the recovery of the Goa chief minister.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App