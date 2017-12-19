Special courts for politicians: Congress says legislatures can’t be singled out, Arun Jaitley differs

Anand Sharma said the Centre was not doing enough to erase this burden of the judiciary. (Source: ANI) Anand Sharma said the Centre was not doing enough to erase this burden of the judiciary. (Source: ANI)

The Congress on Tuesday lashed out at the government in Parliament over its decision to set up special courts to try MPs and MLAs, saying the legislature alone should not be singled out, even as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley defended the move.

Congress leader in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the law should be for everybody and politicians should not be cornered. “Law should be for everybody, legislatures alone should not be singled out,” Azad said.

Last week, the Supreme Court approved the Centre’s proposal to set up 12 special courts across the country to fast-track pending criminal cases against 1,581 legislators, and directed that they be made operational by March 1, 2018. The apex court also directed the government to allocate Rs 7.6 crore proportionately among the states where such courts would be set up.

Jaitley, who is also the Leader of the House, said he was of the personal opinion that like Caesar’s wife, lawmakers should be above suspicion. As elected representatives, can lawmakers say that their trial should be delayed, he said, asking political parties to rise and set an example. “You are class apart… you are law makers. You should set the example,” he said.

Raising the issue through a ‘point-of-order’, Samajwadi Party’s Naresh Agarwal said Article 14 of the Constitution provided for equity before law and elected representatives were on par with other citizens. “While there are no special courts for fast-track trial of terrorists and dreaded criminals, setting up one for elected representatives would create misleading perception about politicians,” he said.

Citing the huge backlog of cases in the Supreme Court and different high courts in the country, Congress MP Anand Sharma said the Centre was not doing enough to ease this burden off the judiciary. Sharma was of the view that the government should earmark adequate funds for setting up enough number of courts so that people do not languish in jails for long periods.

“Government should ensure allocation of adequate funds for setting up enough number of courts so that people do not remain in prison for long periods and the trial is done,” the Congress leader said in the Rajya Sabha.

A closer look at Sharma’s remark shows he is not wide off the mark. According to the National Judicial Data Grid, out of 3.15 crore pending cases in different courts across the country, pendency in the Supreme Court is 60,750 cases. Those in the 24 High Courts account for 40 lakh and more than 2.74 crore cases are pending in the district and subordinate courts.

