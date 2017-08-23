Special court rejects Shabir Shah bail plea

Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah

A special court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah who was arrested on money laundering charges by the Enforcement Directorate. The Additional Sessions judge rejected the plea, stating that there are “chances of witness being influenced and evidences being tampered” after ED submitted that the investigation is at a “critical stage” and the sources of funds in Shah’s bank account has to be “ascertained”. The court also noted the prosecution’s submission that it has to be verified whether money has been received from “enemy country” to promote terrorism. Shah was arrested on July 25 in Srinagar.

