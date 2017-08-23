Only in Express
  • Special court rejects Shabir Shah bail plea

Special court rejects Shabir Shah bail plea

The Additional Sessions judge rejected the plea, stating that there are “chances of witness being influenced and evidences being tampered” after ED submitted that the investigation is at a “critical stage” and the sources of funds in Shah’s bank account has to be “ascertained”

Written by Abhishek Angad | New Delhi | Published:August 23, 2017 4:38 am
kashmir, shabir shah, shabir shah arrest, shabir shah warrant, shabir shah money laundering, india news, indian express news Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah
Related News

A special court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah who was arrested on money laundering charges by the Enforcement Directorate. The Additional Sessions judge rejected the plea, stating that there are “chances of witness being influenced and evidences being tampered” after ED submitted that the investigation is at a “critical stage” and the sources of funds in Shah’s bank account has to be “ascertained”. The court also noted the prosecution’s submission that it has to be verified whether money has been received from “enemy country” to promote terrorism. Shah was arrested on July 25 in Srinagar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 23: Latest News