2G spectrum scam case: Hearing deferred, date for final verdict now on December 5

A special court in Delhi that was expected to announce the date for final verdict in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case today has deferred the hearing for December 5, 2017. The key names involved in the scam include former union minister for telecom A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi. Special Judge OP Saini has been hearing the three cases related to the scam since April 2011. Two out of the three cases were filed by the Central Bureau of Investivation (CBI) and the third by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The judge deferred the hearing saying the judgment wasn’t ready and it needed more time.

The scam relates to the granting of 2G spectrum licence allocations in 2007-08 which caused, according to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, loss of Rs. 1.76 lakh crore to the Exchequer.

The other accused in the case include former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, former private secretary of Raja, promoters of Swan Telecom, managing director of Unitech Wireless (Tamil Nadu) Ltd, three senior executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Groups as well as Kalaignar TV’s directors.

The case is in connection to the loss of thousands of crores of rupees to the Exchequer the granting of 122 licenses for 2G spectrum to telcos. The licenses were scrapped by the Supreme Court in 2012. Till now, 154 witnesses have recorded their statements which include Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani, corporate lobbyist Niira Radia and many more. The statements of the witnesses amass over 4,400 pages.

In another case filed by the CBI, the parties being tried are promoter of Loop Telecom Kiran Khaitan, husband IP Khaitan, Ravi and Anshuman Ruia–promoters of Essar Group, Essar Group Director Vikash Saraf, Loop Mobile India Ltd, Loop Telecom Ltd, Essar Tele Holding Ltd and others.

The 19 people charged by the ED include Raja, Kanimozhi, Shahid Balwa, Vinod Goenka, Asif Balwa, Rajiv Aggarwal, Karim Morani and Sharad Kumar. The case is in relation to money laundering operation in connection to the 2G scam. ED’s chargesheet also includes the name of Dayalu Ammal, wife of M Karunanidhi for money laundering and receiving kickbacks.

