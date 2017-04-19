Special child beaten up in private children home in Guwahati; three held

A differently abled child from Arunachal Pradesh, who had hardly spent seven hours in private children home in the outskirts of the Assam capital, was beaten black and blue by some employees of the home within a few hours of his admission, with the police arresting three persons and registering an FIR against them.

The incident came to light when the 8-year old boy was admitted to a private hospital here on Tuesday with serious bruises on his body. “The child was brought to the hospital late Tuesday evening by his mother. On receipt of information, the Circle Officer of Sonapur Circle and Officer in-Charge of the local police station on Wednesday morning and picked up three persons for allegedly assaulting the differently abled child,” Kamrup (Metro) deputy commissioner M Angamuthu told The Indian Express.

A case has been registered in the Sonapur police station under which the private children home is located, with the police arresting its manager Hiranya Saikia, warden Shanti Niketan Singh and cook Kishan Kumar. “We are probing into the incident and taking stern action against the NGO that runs the children home,” Angamuthu said.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that while the child was admitted to the children home run by an NGO called Society for Health, Education and Development (SHED) around noon on Tuesday by his mother, she got a call from the NGO at around 7:30 PM on Tuesday itself asking her to take back her child “because he is too unruly.”

The woman, who hailed from Papum Pare district in Arunachal Pradesh, and had put up in a hotel in Guwahati, rushed to Sonapur, only to find her son writhing in pain with several bruises visible on his limbs. She immediately picked up her differently able child and took him to a private hospital in the city, and left for Itanagar at around midnight on Tuesday after the child had some preliminary treatment.

Different officials of the children home reportedly gave varying versions of how the child sustained the injuries, with the police now interrogating the three persons arrested on Wednesday afternoon. “The NGO’s officials could not provide the admission records of the child,” Sonapur Circle Officer Dhrubajyoti Hazarika said.

Meanwhile, Utsah, an NGO working for protection of child rights, has alleged that there was gross violation of child rights and all norms in the children home where the child from Arunachal Pradesh was allegedly assaulted. “We want a thorough probe into the incident as well as the credentials of the organization that has been running the children home,” Miguel Das Queah of Utsah, in a memorandum to chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

