Special CBI court likely to deliver 2G case verdict on July 15 

The special CBI court is likely to give its verdict in the 2G scam case on July 15. “I should be able to pronounce the order on July 15,” said Special CBI Judge O P Saini after concluding the hearing of arguments that lasted six years. The judge expressed displeasure at lawyers repeating the same old arguments at the “final argument” stage.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in distribution of spectrum to companies during the UPA’s tenure. In 2008, spectrum licences were given on a first-come, first-serve basis. The CAG said the “notional loss” to the exchequer by not auctioning the spectrum could be Rs 1.76 lakh crore.

