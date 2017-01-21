Special CBI court allows Ishrat Jahan’s mother Shamima Kauser to join trial as party

Ishrat Jahan Ishrat Jahan

A special CBI court on Saturday allowed Shamima Kauser to join the Ishrat Jahan encounter case as a party. Kauser is mother of Ishrat Jahan who had moved a plea before the court recently in this regard. The special judge MK Pandya allowed the vakalatnama moved by her advocate. Her lawyer has also sought copy of discharge application moved by accused DGP PP Pandey who is the in-charge police chief of Gujarat.

Kauser sought permission to join the trial as a party since she is the victim and a witness. Her lawyer senior counsel I H Syed sought copy of Pandey’s discharge plea and other court papers related to the case.

Pandey, along with IPS officer G L Singhal, DSP N K Amin, retired IPS D G Vanzara, Deputy Superintendent of Police Tarun Barot and two other policemen were chargesheeted by CBI for conspiracy, murder and kidnapping of 19-year-old Mumbai girl Ishrat, her friend Javed Sheikh alias Pranesh Pillai and two alleged Pakistani nationals in 2004. The CBI claimed in the chargesheet that they were killed in a staged encounter.

The second chargesheet in the case against four IB officials is still pending in the CBI magisterial court. The court is yet to take it on record and commit it to the CBI sessions court for trial.

