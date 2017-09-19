Speaker’s decision to disqualify 18 AIADMK MLAs partisan, nothing can save sinking ship: Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (file photo) Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (file photo)

Describing Monday’s political developments in Tamil Nadu as a “tragi-comedy”, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram blamed Speaker P Dhanapal for allegedly helping an minority government by disqualifying 18 dissenting AIADMK MLAs. In a series of tweets, the former union minister also blamed Governor C Vidyasagar Rao for failing to “act”.

“Speaker’s decision to disqualify MLAs blatantly partisan and to help minority TN Govt. Nothing can save sinking ship. 18 MLAs disqualified to manufacture a majority for paralysed TN Govt. TN is theatre of the absurd. Governor requested to act. He did not! Speaker requested to observe restraint. He acted! TN politics is tragi-comedy,” said Chidambaram on Twitter.

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu Assembly’s strength reduced to 216 seats after Dhanapal disqualified 18 MLAs supporting rebel leader TTV Dinakaran. This brought down the halfway mark to 108, which would help the E Palaniswami government to prove majority in the event of a floor test. The AIADMK faction led by Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam enjoys the support of 116 MLAs.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court agreed to list the plea of the disqualified MLAs for urgent hearing on Wednesday. The rebel faction is also mobilising crowds to organise a massive rally against the government.

“We will organise a massive rally in Trichy. We are mobilising a minimum of 30,000 party workers from Trichy, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts for the rally. It is a matter of prestige for us after Sasikala and Dinakaran were expelled from their party posts,” a senior leader with the rebel faction told The Indian express.

