Speaker Sumitra Mahajan meets parties to break logjam in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Tuesday reached out to leaders of different political parties and may hold an all-party meeting to break the logjam in the House, official sources said. Lok Sabha proceedings in the second phase of the budget session have been a washout since March 5 when it started due to protests by different parties over a variety of issues.

Official sources said Mahajan met a delegation of the YSR Congress followed by that of the Congress and the BJD on Tuesday and will be meeting other parties. “If the logjam persists, she may hold an all-party meeting,” a source said.

The Congress, sources said, wanted the House to first take up the notice for a no-confidence motion moved by the party against the government but was told that the notice for a similar motion given by Thota Narasimham of the Telugu Desam Party is the first in the order of receipts. The Congress notice is second followed by that of the YSR Congress, they said.

The speaker has also consulted Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar over efforts to break the deadlock. The Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha have seen little business due to protests by parties over a host of issues. The government has claimed that it was ready to participate in any debate and blamed opposition parties for the impasse. The opposition has, in turn, blamed the government. Mills co-owner withdraws plea against arrest from SC

A co-owner of Mumbai’s Kamala Mills on Tuesday withdrew from the Supreme Court the plea against his arrest in the case related to the fire tragedy that claimed 14 lives in December last year. Ravi Surajmal Bhandari withdrew his habeas corpus petition after a bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan asked him to approach the trial court to seek bail.

A habeas corpus petition is a writ requiring a person under arrest to be brought before a court Bhandari had claimed in his plea that he cannot be held liable for the fire tragedy and had termed his arrest “illegal detention” The apex court, on the last date of hearing, had asked how a habeas corpus can be filed when the person is in judicial custody Kamala Mills is a huge commercial complex in central Mumbai and houses more than 50 restaurants and hundreds of corporate offices.

Bhandari was arrested in January along with fire officer Rajendra Patil and Utkarsh Pandey, who supplied ‘hookahs’ to the pubs Mojo’s Bistro and 1 Above where the fire started. All three are in judicial custody Fourteen persons were killed and several others injured when a fire broke out at the two pubs in the Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai on December 29, 2017.

