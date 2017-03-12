Speakeasy: Let’s Talk Trash

Its “development” into housing would impose disastrous costs on Kolkata. Its “development” into housing would impose disastrous costs on Kolkata.

Back in the 1980s, Dhrubajyoti Ghosh, proselytiser-in-chief of the movement to save the vast wetlands surrounding Kolkata from “developers” (the Indian euphemism for land sharks) dared to drink the water. It was drawn from a lake near Dhapa, the landfill where the city’s garbage was dumped, and his survival dramatically proved that the water was potable.

More show than tell, more compelling than years of advocacy, it convinced policymakers that the eastern wetlands, traditionally perceived to be abominably filthy, were actually a huge sewage treatment plant, built by nature and processing the city’s waste for free, producing clean water and raising tons of fish and vegetables on the side. Its “development” into housing would impose disastrous costs on Kolkata.

One hears that, occasionally, Ghosh still drinks the water. Perhaps, refresher show-and-tells for the benefit of other activists are necessary because “development” is a permanent menace in rapidly urbanising India. Last week, public-spirited citizens of Kolkata mobilised on social media against an amendment to the East Kolkata Wetlands (Management and Conservation) Act of 2006, which seeks to make state environment minister, Sovan Chatterjee, chairperson of the East Kolkata Wetlands Management Authority. The issue is that he is also the state housing minister and mayor of Kolkata.

Chatterjee has assured detractors, who fear that wetlands will turn into landfill and then housing projects, that he would limit development to finding an alternative to the Dhapa dumping ground, which is full up, but his appointment would be politically and legally improper nevertheless. If housing development harmed the environment, who would a citizen complain to? The environment minister, of course. Then Chatterjee would field a complaint against Chatterjee, and investigate himself. Would he curb or punish himself, too, if he found himself in breach?

While Kolkata ponders this trick question, Ghosh’s new book invites us to look at the people who make Dhapa work. His latest book, The Trash Diggers (Oxford University Press, Rs 995), avoids currently sexy subjects like e-waste and heavy metal to shows us the “world view of the ordinary” — the informal system of ragpickers and market gardeners who see waste as a resource, and extract value from it.

It operates under our noses in every big city in India and if we do not know about it, it is because we instinctively choose not to. The Trash Diggers cuts through the apartheid of ritual purity to show an informal knowledge economy which knows some pretty surprising things. How to grow vegetables in close proximity to sewage without health risks. How to make a living from plastic waste which can live in landfills for centuries, and poison unborn generations. How to get by, processing waste without any health safeguards or state support in a dangerous and marginalised sector.

Twentieth-century India was creative about recycling decades before it became cool in the consumerist nations. Kolkata, which used to be a heavily industrialised city before the Left manipulated labour politics to breaking point, had reason to be especially creative — urban survival depended on it. Even today, decades after the flight of capital from the city, an outbound train takes a good long while to leave the industrial hinterland behind, and the pollution payload remains heavy. Here, cobblers have traditionally used truck tyres for resoling footwear. A recycled metal industry produced the nation’s buckets. And water hyacinth, which chokes wetland ponds, has been used to make book covers and disposable crockery.

The imaginatively designed book is meant for the general reader, but Ghosh’s insights — and bleakly illuminating remarks — about the region form a social history which would also help policymakers get a grip. While waste is universally treated as a problem, he puts it in the context of a value chain. Trash is feedstock with a price tag, he reminds us, and the market gardens of Dhapa, where farming and rubbish coexist peacefully, owe their origins to a late 19th century agricultural reformer, Bhabanath Sen.

He is now forgotten, and Kolkata believes that the farms sprang up about 30 years ago, when bargain vegetable sellers appeared by the road to the airport, which runs through the wetlands. But they are obviously older. Back in the 1930s, there was a popular Bengali song about a dead man called Harihar, whom his friend swore he would not cremate but bury on the garbage tip of Dhapa. There, instead of evaporating pointlessly on a pyre, he would mature into manure and push up green shoots of lady’s finger for the nutrition of the second city of the British Empire.

Even today, if you happen to take a flight into Kolkata on a full moon night, you may be pleasantly surprised to see the moon rushing across the dark land below you. It is the shadow of the moon reflected in the wetlands, and the infrequency with which it winks out, a fraction of a moment at a time as it follows your plane, is an indication of the preponderance of water over land. In this water world, irrespective of the ambitions of “developers”, life carries on, driven by the oldest principles of ecology, which are so simple that they do not need to be articulated. Except elliptically, as Ghosh has done in this book of engaging ecological and social riddles.