Spat with IPS Officer: Gorakhpur MLA meets Yogi, says ‘chapter closed’

Yogi Adityanath (Source: File Photo) Yogi Adityanath (Source: File Photo)

BJP MLA from Gorakhpur Sadar, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, on Thursday met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, where he allegedly informed the CM about his side of the story regarding him allegedly misbehaving with IPS officer Charu Nigam.

In a video that had gone viral on social media, Agarwal was seen arguing with Nigam in Chiluatal area on Sunday. Nigam, who was seen wiping her eyes, later said she had turned emotional when her seniors supported her in the matter.

Later, the MLA had claimed that he did not misbehave with Nigam and that she had allegedly lathicharged women protesting against liquor shops in the area. He also alleged that she had assaulted a pregnant woman. The MLA and the officer had given their version of the events on social media.

After meeting Adityanath, Agrawal said he told CM about the entire incident and raised objection that Nigam was posting messages on the issue on social media.

“That chapter is closed. The liquor shop against which women were protesting has been shut down. Also, I have not demanded action against any officer,” he added.

He said that he has handed over to the CM 56 memorandums against unauthorised liquor shops, which he had received from residential societies in Gorakhpur on Tuesday. He has requested Adityanath to get the memorandum examined so that necessary action could be taken, he added.

