Sparks fly as Sidhu, Manpreet accuse previous govt of loot

Lok Insaaf Party MLAs Simarjit Singh Bains and Balwinder Singh Bains with AAP MLAs at a press conference. (Source: Jaipal Singh) Lok Insaaf Party MLAs Simarjit Singh Bains and Balwinder Singh Bains with AAP MLAs at a press conference. (Source: Jaipal Singh)

It was a day of barbs, commotion and protest on the fourth day of the maiden session of the new Assembly on Wednesday. While Local Government Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and former revenue minister and SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia got into a heated exchange, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal left no stone unturned in hitting SAD legislators with sarcasm. Aam Aadmi Party legislators sat on a dharna in the Well of the House when the Speaker refused to allow Bains brothers to speak on the floor as they had refused to sit on their allotted seats.

Sidhu lost his cool when Majithia made a remark on the Congress government’s proposal to bring out a white paper on state’s finances. Majithia said the intent of those seated on treasury benches was not to work but to mislead people. Sidhu reacted and said, “iss sarkar di mansha chitta vechan di nahi hai. Naale chori naale seenazori (This government’s intent is not to sell ‘chitta’).”

Majithia did not take it kindly and told Sidhu that his wife too used to sit on the treasury benches and was a part of their government.

Earlier, when former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa raised the issue of order on cancelling grants by the previous government, Sidhu took a dig at him and said, “Tu na idhar udhar ki baat kar, yeh bata ke karwaan kyu luta,” while questioning him about the poor fiscal health of the state. Dhindsa went on to say that the government had made such unrealistic promises in their manifesto that they were hiding behind an excuse of fund crunch. SAD members sitting on opposition benches also stood up and started protesting against Sidhu’s barbs.

Manpreet did not leave an opportunity to take a dig at the SAD-BJP. He narrated several couplets to convey the message that they had “plundered” the state.

Later, the AAP members led by chief whip Sukhpal Khaira staged a dharna in the well of the House when the Speaker Rana Kanwarpal Singh did not allow Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjit Singh Bains to speak. Bains and his brother Balwinder Singh Bains had been occupying seats on the bench meant for AAP legislators. The Speaker expunged all that Bains said on the floor of the House.

While Opposition leader HS Phoolka kept sitting on his seat, rest all AAP MLAs squatted on the floor of the House and raised slogans.

Later, addressing the media, Khaira said Bains brothers’ voice was muzzled as the government was scared of them. They said they had met the Speaker yesterday and appealed to him to reconsider their seat allotment.

“He promised us he would reconsider it. He even allowed them to continue setting on the AAP’s bench in this session,” he said.

