Spare some time to meet, tweets Kejriwal; Amarinder says no thanks

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. (File) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Tuesday refused to meet his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal over the issue of stubble burning contributing to smog in the capital, saying he “did not have the same luxury of time”.

In a tweet Tuesday, Kejriwal wrote: “@capt_amarinder Sir, I am coming to Chandigarh on Wed to meet Haryana CM. Would be grateful if u cud spare sometime to meet me. It is in collective interest (sic).”

In a statement issued following the tweet, the Punjab CM said Kejriwal was trying to politicise a serious issue. The statement quoted Amarinder as saying that he failed to understand why the Delhi CM was trying to force his hand, knowing well that any such discussion would be meaningless and futile.

“Kejriwal’s tendency to indulge in petty street politics is well-known,” the statement quoted the senior Congress leader as saying, adding that the AAP leader was evidently “trying to divert public attention from his own government’s failure in Delhi to check the problem of pollution, as exposed by the response of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to the ill-conceived odd-even scheme”.

“The problems faced by Delhi and Punjab on this count are completely divergent, with no meeting ground. Unlike Punjab, the Delhi problem is the result mainly of urban pollution caused by mismanaged transportation and unplanned industrial development,” the statement said.

