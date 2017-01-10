SP Tyagi’s offence shamed country: CBI to Delhi HC

During arguments seeking cancellation of bail granted to former Air Chief SP Tyagi in the alleged AgustaWestland chopper scam case, the CBI counsel on Monday told the Delhi High Court that Tyagi “has committed a serious offence” which “shames the country” and the order passed by the trial court granting him bail was “illegal”.

The CBI claimed before Justice I S Mehta that the accused was trying to delay the proceedings before the high court as several other persons, who are involved in the case, want him to remain out of jail. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on January 18.