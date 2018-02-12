SP Pani takes charge as IGP of Kashmir Range, at 41 he is youngest to hold post

Former north Kashmir IG Muneer Khan (L) with new IG SP Pani (R) (Photo: ANI) Former north Kashmir IG Muneer Khan (L) with new IG SP Pani (R) (Photo: ANI)

Swayam Prakash Pani took over as the new Inspector General (IG), Kashmir range, on Tuesday. He replaces Muneer Khan after the latter was shifted after the Srinagar hospital attack in which a militant, being escorted by security officials, had managed to flee.

At 41, Pani is the youngest officer ever to hold the post. He is a 2000-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. A police official told PTI that Pani’s name was given the go-ahead by J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in a Cabinet meeting last week.

Pani has served in key positions, including deputy IG, south Kashmir range, senior superintendent of police, Kulgam and Kathua. He has also held position in the served in the Intelligence Bureau and National Investigation Agency (NIA).

While he was the deputy IG of the south Kashmir range, many militant commanders were killed by security forces in encounters, officials had told The Indian Express earlier.

His predecessor, Muneer Khan, has been given the charge of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), security and home guards, an official told PTI.

According to an earlier report, Pani’s appointment had been fixed earlier and did not have anything to do with the Srinagar hospital attack.

(With PTI & ENS inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd