SP, RLD likely to field joint candidate for Kairana bypoll

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) vice president Jayant Chaudhary and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav are likely to meet in Lucknow on Friday to strategise for a united front against the BJP in the Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur assembly bypolls. The nomination process for the May 28 polls began on Thursday.

Sources said the meeting was likely even as the Congress’s local leadership in Kairana had suggested in Delhi on Wednesday that they would prefer supporting Chaudhary rather than going with the SP.

Sources said the Congress would be left with no option but to become a part of the bigger alliance or field a weak candidate if SP, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and RLD ally against the BJP.

RLD sources said they need at least one or two days to make a final decision while hinting they were ready to make sacrifices to ensure opposition unity. “While our preparations are there but we also want to ensure that strength and unity of opposition against BJP remain intact,” said RLD spokesman Anil Dubey.

Sources said RLD is interested more in Noorpur and Chaudhary is unlikely to contest even as a final decision is likely to be taken after the first round of talks between SP and RLD.

“The local leadership of Congress including me is in favour of contesting alone or are open to the idea of rather supporting the candidature of Jayant Chaudhary if he plans to contest. Congress has been strong in at least in three out of five assembly segments of Kairana including Shamli, Gangoh, and Nakur,” said Congress state vice-president Imran Masood. He said he and other local leaders have conveyed the message to the party high-command.

BJP’s state general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said the unity does not bother them. “Let the opposition do whatever they are doing.”

The Kairana and Noorpur seats fell vacant following deaths of BJP lawmakers Hukum Singh and Lokendra Singh. Hukum Singh had won the Kairana Lok Sabha poll in 2014 by getting 5.65 lakh votes. His closest rival — SP’s Nahid Hassan managed 3.30 lakh votes. In 2017, Lokendra Singh won Noorpur assembly constituency. He got 79,000 votes while SP candidate Naim-ul-Hassan managed 66,436 votes.

The SP has claimed both seats arguing its candidates had stood close second in previous elections. Congress, SP, RLD, and BSP had won the Kairana seat before Hukum Singh was elected in 2014.

“The public in Kairana wants Jayant Chaudhary to contest and if SP supports him, then we will certainly defeat the BJP,” said RLD’s state president Masood Ahmed. He said the party leadership would take a final decision on a joint candidate.

The SP is hopeful of getting the support of BSP’s Jatav vote bank in Kairana, as the two regional arch-rivals have announced to continue their alliance, which helped them defeat BJP in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha by-polls, until the 2019 elections.

Kairana Lok Sabha seat has around 17 lakh voters. They include around 3 lakh Muslims, 4 lakh backward castes (Jat, Gujjar, Saini, Kashyap, Prajapati, and others) and about 1.5 lakh Jatav Dalits.

BJP insiders said a joint opposition candidate is a matter of concern for the party, which was hoping to benefit for the polarisation of the backward and upper castes votes in its favour after the state government decided to withdraw the 2013 riot cases.

The opposition parties are likely to corner the government over the Rs 700-crore dues to the six sugar mills in Kairana Lok Sabha constituency.

