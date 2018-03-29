SP protests as Yogi Adityanath likens Samajwad to Naziwad, fascism

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/File) UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/File)

The last day of the Legislative Council on Wednesday saw the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath likening “Samajwad” to “Naziwad”, prompting protests from the SP.

The chief minister said that Samajwad (socialism) was a “dhoka” and that it was coming to an end soon. He said the word “Samajwad” was “Nazivad” in Germany, fascism in Italy and took the shape of “gundaraj” in the state. Without naming anyone, the chief minister said that there were people who have become “circus ke sher (circus lions)” and survived on “jhudhan (leftovers)” instead of catching their own prey.

Samajwadi Party members in the House objected to these statements and requested the Chairman to expunge controversial statements. He also claimed that his party, the BJP, respected India’s first law minister and Dalit leader Bhim Rao Ambedkar more than the Opposition ever did.

Replying to allegations of Opposition, Chief Minister said that the present budget has been prepared keeping larger interest of public in mind. Earlier in the day, the Council had given its assent to nine Bills, including the Uttar Pradesh Control of Organised Crime Bill, through voice vote. They will now be sent to the Governor for his assent.

Rajpal Kashyap, Samajwadi Party member questioned finishing of reservation for OBC and SC in recruitments done by the government through outsourcing. While Devendra Pratap Singh of BJP said that such question does not arise, Samajwadi Party members moved into the Well of the House raising anti-government slogans.

