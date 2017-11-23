SP MLA, former BSP legislators declared absconders

A court in Jaunpur declared three political leaders as absconders. (Representational Image) A court in Jaunpur declared three political leaders as absconders. (Representational Image)

A Jaunpur court on Tuesday issued notices to attach properties of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Shailendra Yadav Lalai, expelled BSP MLC Brijesh Kumar Singh ‘Prinshu’ and former BSP MP Dhananjay Singh, declaring them absconders. The three are charged with indulging in firing and violence to stop block development committee (BDC) members from going to vote on a no-confidence motion brought against SP supported Khuthan block head Saryu Devi on November 6 in the district.

Apna Dal MP from Pratapgarh Harivansh Singh, his son and associates were also booked in connection with into the incident as Singh’s daughter-in-law Neelam was contesting for the post of block head against Saryu Devi, and he was reportedly carrying BDC members to the block office for voting when the violence took place.

“We have obtained a court order issuing notice to attach properties of Shailendra Yadav, Brijesh Kumar Singh and Dhananjay Singh. If accused remained absconding after the one month, we will move court seeking permission to attach their properties,” said Superintendent of Police (SP), Jaunpur, Keshav Kumar Choudhary. “Court notices have been served and pasted outside the houses of all three accused. Police teams are conducting raids at their hideouts and residences to arrest them,” said Station House Officer (SHO), Khuthan police station, Ram Murti Yadav.

While Shailendra Yadav’s residence is in Pakhanpur locality, Brijesh Singh lives in Kotwali area and Dhananjay Singh’s house is located in Kali Kuti locality, all in Jaunpur city, the SHO added.

On November 13, police had procured non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against the three, under charges of indulging in a group clash during the election of the Khuthan block head. The three were supporting Saryu Devi.

According to the police, on November 6, the three accused along with their associates allegedly tried to stop BDC members from reaching the block office for voting. They allegedly pelted stones and fired to scare the members, after which police initiated lathicharge to disperse the violent mob. Out of 109 BDC members, 66 had voted in favour of Neelam Singh while Saryu Devi got one vote, police said.

“So far, 11 co-accused named along with the three absconding accused have been arrested in the case,” Ram Murti added. On November 8, another FIR was lodged against Harivansh Singh, his son Ramesh Singh and their associates at the same police station by the rival group’s Raju Yadav alleging firing and attack. Police are yet to initiate action against any of the accused in this case, the SHO said.

