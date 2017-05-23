SP MLA booked for bid to breach peace

Samajwadi Party legislator from Kairana, Nahid Hasan, has been booked for allegedly trying to breach peace and for using foul language against police personnel. ASI Sandeep Baliyan has lodged a case against the legislator, who is also purportedly seen using abusive language against Jhinjhana panchayat chairman Hazi Sarfaraz Khan in two videos that are doing the rounds on WhatsApp.

Shamli SP Ajay Pal Sharma said a case has been registered against the legislator and action will be taken after the probe is completed. Meanwhile, Hasan has said the case against him is politically motivated. “My political opponents are trying to implicate me in a false case,” said Hasan.

