Bodyguard of SP MLA finds bank account credited with almost Rs 100 crore

A Samajwadi Party MLA’s gunner was left flabbergasted when he found that his account has been mysteriously credited by nearly Rs 100 crore. Kanpur District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said that SP MLA Irfan Solanki’s bodyguard Ghulam Jilani has an account with SBI’s Mall Road branch.

He had gone to withdraw money from an ATM Tuesday night where he found that his account was credited with a total of Rs 99,99,02,724. Jilani then approached Solanki who reported the matter to the DM.

“I have spoken to the Deputy General Manager of SBI branch and they have asked Jilani to submit an application,” said Kaushal. His bank account has been seized, said the DM, adding that he will not be able to withdraw money from it for the time being.

Jilani, who hails from Padrauna area of Kushinagar district, lives in a rented room in Jajmau area of the city.