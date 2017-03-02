Bailable warrant against Azam Khan for failing to appear before HC

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday ordered bailable warrant against cabinet minister Azam Khan after he failed to appear in court in case related the the UP Jal Nigam, which he heads. A divisional bench of Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Justice Ravindra Nath Mishra passed the order while hearing a petition moved by UP Jal Nigam Lucknow through its Chairman and others. The petitioners challenged the judgement of the UP Public Services Tribunal in favour of assistant engineer D K Singh, against whom the Jal Nigam had initiated recovery proceedings for financial irregularities. The next date has been fixed for March 6.

“In its February 17, 2013 order, the court directed petitioners appear before court on March 1. Following directive, Chief Engineer RP Sinha and ex-managing director PK Asudani of UP Jal Nigam appeared before the court on Wednesday. UP Jal Nigam chairman Azam Khan, who is petitioner no 1, could not appear in court….,” said government counsel IP Singh.

The court stated in its order, “…we find it surprising that petitioner no. 1 on its own has defied Court’s order …This conduct on the part of petitioner no.1 holding a high office of Chairman of a statutory body i.e. U.P. Jal Nigam is very disturbing…Let bailable warrant be issued against petitioner No.1…”