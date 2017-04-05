SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav to meet CM Yogi Adityanath today

Shivpal Singh Yadav (left) and UP CM Yogi Adityanath Shivpal Singh Yadav (left) and UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav is scheduled to meet Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath today at the latter’s official residence in Lucknow, news agency ANI reported. The agenda of the meeting, considered a courtesy call, has not been announced yet.

Shivpal’s meeting with the chief minister comes days after Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, and her husband Prateek held a meeting with the chief minister. Aparna, who unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections from Lucknow Cantt, also accompanied Adityanath when he visited a cow shelter run by Aparna and her husband. Though Mulayam and Akhilesh attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government, they have not held individual meetings with the chief minister yet.

At a time when Mulayam’s family has been in the midst of a warring family feud especially after his remarks that his son Akhilesh, the former chief minister of the state, had insulted and disrespected him, Shivpal has vowed to unite Samajwadis on a single platform.

“We will not let the legacy of ‘samajwad’ (socialism) to weaken and will soon launch a campaign to unite socialists to

bring them on one platform,” he said in Lucknow on Tuesday. The MLA from Jaswantnagar had promised to launch a new party after elections but later backtracked supposedly on the insistence of his elder brother Mulayam.

Shivpal was also denied the post of leader of opposition in the new Assembly after Akhilesh gave it to Ram Govind Chowdhury, an MLA from Bansdih in Ballia district.

