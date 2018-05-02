Samajwadi Party leader, homeguard friend shot in Rampur

SP leader shot dead (Source: Twitter/ANI) SP leader shot dead (Source: Twitter/ANI)

A Samajwadi Party leader and his homeguard friend were shot dead early Wednesday by unidentified assailants in Rampur district. The police have registered an FIR in the double murder case and the bodies have been sent for the postmortem examination.

Kemri circle officer Ashutosh Tiwari said SP leader Parvat Singh Yadav (former district secretary of Samajwadi Party) and his friend Umrao were shot dead at Dinpur village under Shahzadnagar police station area. Both of them were returning to Yadav’s home in a Hyundai Santro car.

“Some unidentified assailants stopped the car and started firing. Umrao was killed right inside the car and Parvat was taken to a nearby jungle and was killed after he cried for help. Some villagers later reached the spot on hearing a gunshot. The assailants had fled by then,” Tiwari said.

He also added that Yadav had some ongoing rivalry with some locals.

Heavy police force was deployed in the area to avoid a law and order situation. The investigation has already started and the senior police officers including the district SP Vipin Tada had reached the spot.

